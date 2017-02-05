Salisbury Press

Four corporals rise in the ranks of Salisbury Police Department
By PAUL WILLISTEIN in Local News
It was a night for township family pride when four Salisbury Township Police Department officers were promoted to the rank of corporal.
District Judge Michael J. Pochron, District Court 31-01-08, which serves Salisbury Township and...
SALISBURY MIDDLE SCHOOL
By DEBBIE GALBRAITH in Local News
Throughout the month of February, Salisbury Middle School students and staff will participate in “Pennies for Patients” to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
During an assembly Jan. 26, students learned more about the disease...
Locals excited, energized at inauguration
By NATE JASTRZEMSKI in Local News
Though its aftermath was controversial, the presidential inauguration Jan. 19 was attended by many Lehigh Valley residents wishing to experience firsthand the changeover from the Obama to Trump administrations.
Tony Simao, a Bethlehem...
A close call in Upper Saucon Township
By The Press in Local News
Editor’s View
By The Press in Opinion
SALISBURY POLICE
By The Press in Police Log
