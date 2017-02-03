Salisbury Press

Locals excited, energized at inauguration
By NATE JASTRZEMSKI in Local News
Though its aftermath was controversial, the presidential inauguration Jan. 19 was attended by many Lehigh Valley residents wishing to experience firsthand the changeover from the Obama to Trump administrations.
Tony Simao, a Bethlehem...
Citizen groups call on Toomey to oppose DeVos appointment
By DEBBIE GALBRAITH in Local News
Approximately 200 people from various citizens groups gathered at Senator Pat Toomey’s Allentown office, 1150 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Jan. 24 to oppose the appointment of Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education.
Members of “Tuesdays with...
Four corporals rise in the ranks of Salisbury Police Department
By PAUL WILLISTEIN in Local News
It was a night for township family pride when four Salisbury Township Police Department officers were promoted to the rank of corporal.
District Judge Michael J. Pochron, District Court 31-01-08, which serves Salisbury Township and...
-
Senator Pat Toomey begins second term
By The Press in Local News
-
WESTERN SALISBURY COLUMN
By REBECCA FOEHRKOLB in Columns
-
A close call in Upper Saucon Township
By The Press in Local News
Free Edition
Most Viewed
Community Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
1
|
2
|
3
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
18
|
19
|
20
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
25
|
26
|
27
|
28